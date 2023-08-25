ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very "KUSHI" right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award

Pushpa Raj, also known as Allu Arjun, is feeling extremely happy as Vijay Deverakonda congratulates him on winning the national award.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Aug,2023 16:35:48
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very "KUSHI" right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award 845728

Vijay Deverakonda is ready to captivate audiences with his striking appearance and exceptional skills in his upcoming musical romantic drama, Kushi. The film has been making headlines due to its impressive trailer and hit songs, as well as the fantastic chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The excitement for the movie is palpable among the masses, and even Allu Arjun couldn’t resist mentioning it while congratulating Vijay Deverakonda on his recent win of the 69th National Award for Best Actor in Pushpa: The Rise.

Recently the 69th National Award announced its winners and Allu Arjun was one of the winners who won the Best Actor Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa The Rise. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award and captioned,

“Pushpa Raj 🔥
Congratulationssssss @alluarjun bunny anna ❤️
#ThaggedheLe”

Meanwhile referring to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming big Pan India release Kushi, Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,

“Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr ❤️…I am very KUSHI right now”

The upcoming film ‘Kushi’, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is set to release on September 1, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, and promises to capture the essence of love and win hearts of the audience.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops 844776
Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore 844641
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore
The fourth single 'Sabr E Dil Toote' from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now! 843674
The fourth single ‘Sabr E Dil Toote’ from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now!
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes 842637
Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes
Latest Stories
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’! 845738
Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi's life in danger 845735
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi’s life in danger
Kriti Sanon gives glimpse into her joyous celebration after winning Best Actress hono 845716
Kriti Sanon gives glimpse into her joyous celebration after winning Best Actress hono
Phuket Diaries: Jannat Zubair makes jaw-dropping statement in tie-dye maxi dress 845706
Phuket Diaries: Jannat Zubair makes jaw-dropping statement in tie-dye maxi dress
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia 845675
Decoding Gadar 2 Success: Nothing Sells Like Nostalgia
Read Latest News