Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very "KUSHI" right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award

Vijay Deverakonda is ready to captivate audiences with his striking appearance and exceptional skills in his upcoming musical romantic drama, Kushi. The film has been making headlines due to its impressive trailer and hit songs, as well as the fantastic chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The excitement for the movie is palpable among the masses, and even Allu Arjun couldn’t resist mentioning it while congratulating Vijay Deverakonda on his recent win of the 69th National Award for Best Actor in Pushpa: The Rise.

Recently the 69th National Award announced its winners and Allu Arjun was one of the winners who won the Best Actor Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa The Rise. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award and captioned,

“Pushpa Raj 🔥

Congratulationssssss @alluarjun bunny anna ❤️

#ThaggedheLe”

Meanwhile referring to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming big Pan India release Kushi, Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,

“Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr ❤️…I am very KUSHI right now”

The upcoming film ‘Kushi’, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is set to release on September 1, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, and promises to capture the essence of love and win hearts of the audience.