Quirky And Fit: Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Rocks In Matching Hoodies For Monday Workout Motivation!

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have just married and enjoy their time together. After a wonderful wedding in Goa, the pair seemed to be enjoying this period of love and passion in their new marriage. However, the newlyweds are ready to provide us with some motivation on Monday as they establish a couple of goals in the gym. The actress and her producer husband went to the gym sporting stylish, funky hoodies, and we are completely obsessed.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Quirky Gym Appearance-

The duo, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, shared a fun picture of them from the gym. In the photo, the pair were wearing matching sweatshirts in a light pink color, but the initials embossed on their backs drew our attention. Rakul’s sweatshirt had ‘Mrs’ embroidered, while Jackky’s back had ‘Mr’ written on it. They stood with their backs to the camera, gazing affectionately at one another. The couple held hands while posing for the shot.

The diva captioned her post, “So many celebrations, so much more food !! It’s been 🤪 In short keeping the love, burning the calories 😜❤️.”

