Raashii Khanna on her film ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’: ‘It is one of the toughest films I have done’

After wreaking havoc with the recently released ‘Aranmanai 4’, Raashii Khanna is gearing up to feature in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, alongside Vikrant Massey. Khanna, who has never shied away from experimenting with roles and films, opened up about ‘Talakhon Me Ek’ and said, “It is one of the toughest films I have done.” Raashii further shared that she has given her “heart and soul” to the film. The young Pan India actress also assured that the audience will get to see her in a “different” role.

Currently, the versatile powerhouse is basking in the success of her horror-comedy ‘Aranmanai 4’. The film not only ended the dry spell at the Tamil box office but also established Raashii as the golden girl of the industry, who scored her third consecutive hit with the Sundar C directorial.

Beyond ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, Raashii will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey yet again in their upcoming collaboration ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 2. Beyond a lineup of these interesting projects, the actress also has a Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.

The actress also has Farzi Season 2 and Tamil film, Methavi lined up ahead. She also starred in Yodha earlier this year.