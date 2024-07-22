“Rashmika is the only person who can make hearts in 56 ways”, says Vicky Kaushal about Golden Girl Rashmika Mandanna!

Rashmika Mandanna is a star who effortlessly captures hearts with her infectious smile and genuine charisma. Known fondly as the “golden girl” and “national crush,” Rashmika has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. She is admired not only for her acting prowess but also for her endearing and warm personality.

In a recent interaction, Vicky Kaushal was surprised by a video message by Rashmika. To that, Vicky’s reaction was extremely adorable. He reflected on his journey of working with Rashmika Mandanna. He said, “Rashmika is the only person who can make hearts in 56 ways. But another sweetheart of a person. Humne saath mein hamari agli film Chaava hain where Rashmika and I got to act for the first time together. And she brings in so much positivity on the sets. She is a person like that. So she is beautiful at heart.”

With a smile that can light up any room, Rashmika Mandanna has become synonymous with warmth and positivity in the entertainment industry. Her fans adore her not only for her talent but also for her unwavering connection with them. Always eager to keep her fans in the loop, she ensures they are updated on every aspect of her life and career journey.