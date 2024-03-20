Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli concludes a day shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Yaganti Temple! Says, ‘something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing “

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. The movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Currently, the post-production is in full swing, and the makers are working hard to ensure that the film provides a cinematic spectacle that audiences will never forget.

The entire team, including Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is working tirelessly day and night to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, also known as Srivalli, shared a picture on social media that takes the viewers to the beautiful locations of the Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Rashmika Mandanna captioned,

“Done for the dayyyyyy!!!!

Today we shot at this temple called yaganti temple

The history of this place is amazing..

And the love.. the people.. the place..

and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing

#pushpa2therule”

The film is getting crafted and visioned on a larger scale and every picture and glimpse coming from the sets is evidence of the fact that makers are bringing the biggest film of Indian Cinema to date.

Following the unprecedented success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, Allu Arjun, a National Award-winning actor, is set to return to the big screen in the sequel, directed by the renowned Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil will also be joining the cast, making it an even more anticipated release. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, is all set to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.