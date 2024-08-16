Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Nostalgic Wedding Footage Features in official Ve Haaniyaan Music Video

The highly anticipated music video for the female version of Ve Haaniyaan produced by power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta and sung by the ever-popular Neha Kakkar, has finally been released—and it’s already capturing hearts. Following the massive success of the original version, this latest release seems poised to surpass its predecessor.

In a delightful surprise for fans, the music video for this version features never-before-seen footage from Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s own wedding, held back in 2013. This creative choice offers a rare and intimate glimpse into their special day, showcasing their classic wedding at a time when extravagant, high-end celebrations were becoming the norm.

The entire music video exudes a sense of nostalgia, transporting viewers back to the early 2010s when weddings were more about timeless elegance than opulent displays. The decision to use their wedding footage not only adds a personal touch but also pays homage to the simplicity and beauty of traditional celebrations.

With the release of their maiden production, original Ve Haaniyaan, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Musiic have struck gold in the music industry. This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way. Ve Haaniyaan has swiftly crossed 100 million + views on YouTube and even surpassed Miley Cyrus Flowers as the most-used track on Instagram Reels.