Representing India at the Annual India Day Parade of New York, Samantha Ruth Prabhu warmly meets with the New York City Mayor, Eric Adams!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most popular actress in India and she is making us proud by representing the country at the 41st Annual India Day Parade which is held in New York. The India Day Parade is being organized by a leading diaspora organization, the Federation of India Association in New York. Moreover, the actress has previously expressed her feelings about New York being very special to her which plays a very significant role in her career.

In recent pictures that surfaced on an Instagram handle, Samantha can be seen with the mayor of New York City Mayor Eric Adam as the powerhouse actor meets with the head of New York City with extreme warmth and grace. As they both look absolutely stunning, they were seen sharing smiles and making heart gestures that indeed say a lot about the great bond between the two nations.

It’s a matter of tremendous honor to see the actress who yet again has topped the list as ‘Ormax’s Most Popular Indian Actress’, this month as well, after continuing the achievement spree for almost two years now. She is undoubtedly the biggest name in actress across India. No one but Samantha is a better fit to represent India at an International forum to celebrate India’s Independence Day.

On the work front, Samantha has 2 big releases scheduled ahead with ‘Kushi’ and ‘Citadel’.