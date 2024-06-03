Revisiting the 60-day theatrical run of Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’!

As Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ completes one year of its release, we take a moment to reflect on the movie’s impressive run in theatres. This romantic comedy also starring Vicky Kaushal stood out in the post-lockdown era by achieving a remarkable feat—it continued its successful run in theatres for a stretch of 60 days.

Sara portrayal of Soumya, a vibrant desi girl character became a fan favourite and it resonated with audiences, adding to her repertoire of popular roles in films like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Atrangi Re’. Reflecting on the film’s successful run, Sara shared her heartfelt gratitude when the movie completed 60 days in theatres.

“I can’t believe it’s been 60 days since my release,” she said. “I’m just so filled with utmost gratitude to our audiences for accepting our film with so much love. It’s such a perfect combination of excitement and relief to be in theatres for 2 months.” ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is touted to be the first film post-lockdown to enjoy such an extended theatrical run.

Sara’s journey with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is a reflection of her growth and dedication as an actor. “Now I just have to keep growing, learning, and doing better and better work,” she adds.

As fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, including ‘Metro In Dino’, there is excitement about what she will bring to the screen next. Given her track record, we are sure Sara will continue to entertain audiences and deliver memorable performances.