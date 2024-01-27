Rohit Shetty Expresses Gratitude to Fans for Overwhelming Response to the new Chapter of his Copverse, Indian Police Force

In a unique and impactful manner, the blockbuster director Rohit Shetty extends heartfelt gratitude to his fans and viewers for the immense love and support showered on his recently released series Indian Police Force on Prime Video. In a special video, the creator of the action-packed series thanked the viewers who praised the series and made it a massive success. With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences and stellar performances, Indian Police Force has been loved and applauded by the viewers across the globe. The Amazon Original series is trending in multiple countries under top 10 title lists globally on Prime Video.

Rohit Shetty who has carved a niche for himself in the action genre and created an iconic cop universe with superhit films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, also thanked his fans for their continued love for his copverse. The success of these films with larger than life characters, high-octane action stunts and drama shows that the audiences have really loved Rohit Shetty’s signature style of filmmaking. Now, his digital directorial debut, Indian Police Force has garnered much love and appreciation proving him to be one of the best creators of the mass entertainers.

Speaking about his copverse in the video, Rohit Shetty said, “13 years ago I created Singham and you people have made him eternal in Hindi cinema. Then you people met Simmba, he was different- notorious, you people made a place in your heart for him as well and gave him immense love. Post Simba came Sooryavanshi but it was a difficult time due to the pandemic, everyday was a challenge. But after the release of the movie, the belongingness and support you gave me was more than any award for me. Then I thought why should I not entertain you with an entire police force at your home. Today, Indian Police Force on Prime Video is under the top trending shows globally and guess who made it possible? You people. Thank You!! So enjoy Indian Police Force with your family on Prime Video. Jai Hind.”

Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, along with Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The seven-episode series is exclusively streaming now on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.