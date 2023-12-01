Sajid Nadiadwala inaugurated the 20th edition of the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show as a chief guest! Pictures surface!

Ace Producer Sajid Nadiadwala seen kicking off the grand celebration of flavors as he inaugurates the 20th edition of the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show as a chief guest. Joining the illustrious league of past chief guests, including icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, Nadiadwala brings his unique blend of Bollywood charisma to this culinary extravaganza.

As the curtains rise on this milestone edition, the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show continues its tradition of hosting distinguished personalities, adding Sajid Nadiadwala’s star power to an already impressive roster. The producer commenced the ceremony by lighting the lamp. With a legacy marked by the presence of Bollywood royalty and influential figures, the 20th edition promises to be a feast not just for the taste buds but also for enthusiasts of cinema and culture.

The World Trade Centre Mumbai, known for hosting iconic events, is poised to become a melting pot of culinary delights and celebrity allure as Sajid Nadiadwala spearheads the inauguration of the 20th UpperCrust Food & Wine Show, creating an atmosphere where the worlds of entertainment and epicurean excellence seamlessly converge.

Sajid Nadiadwala has been delivering some of the best films to the audience that have garnered immense love from all across. The producer has taken India’s name on the global level with his films. Having treated the audience with some amazing cinema, the producer is now gearing up for his next Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Kabir Khan.