Sajid Nadiadwala revised the success of ‘Jeet’ on its 28th Anniversary!

Sajid Nadiadwala is a filmmaker who has consistently delivered compelling stories to the audience. One such film from his filmography is the 1996 release Jeet, which has completed its glorious 28 years today. Starring Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu, the film was a commercial blockbuster at the box office. To celebrate the film’s 28th anniversary, Sajid Nadiadwala revisited a moment of the success that the film achieved at the time of its release.

Marking the 28th anniversary of Jeet, Sajid Nadiadwala took to his social media and shared a picture showing a massive crowd gathered outside the theater to watch Jeet. This indeed speaks volumes about the kind of madness the film achieved at the time of its release. He further added the caption –

“Throwback to Jeet running successfully in theatres for 75 weeks! Revisiting this day today on the 28th Anniversary of Jeet (Victory Of Love)

Jeet was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 1996.

Moreover, Sajid Nadiadwala has recently created a successful phenomenon with Chandu Champion, which received unanimous praise from all quarters. Looking ahead, the producer has joined forces with director A.R. Murugadoss and superstar Salman Khan for his next titled Sikandar.