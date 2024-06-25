Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala is back after her hajj trip! Watching Chandu Champion now!

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently making waves with his latest release, Chandu Champion. The producer, known for delivering amazing stories to the audience, has once again brought forth an extraordinary tale with this film. Amid its successful run, the producer’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala, has finally watched the film upon returning from her Hajj trip.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Nadiadwala, has returned to Mumbai after her Hajj trip. She missed the premiere and release of Chandu Champion due to her pilgrimage. Now that she’s back in the city, she is watching the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s filmography consists of many blockbuster such as the Housefull franchise, Baaghi franchise, Kick, Heropanti franchise, Judwaa 2, Chhichhore, 83, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and most recently, Chandu Champion, which has become the year’s most loved and appreciated film and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

In addition, Sajid Nadiadwala has also delivered films that are rich in content and underappreciated by some. Hidden gems like Highway, Super 30, and Bawaal have touched audiences with their poignant storytelling.

As a producer, Sajid Nadiadwala has genuinely frames his filmography with commercial successes and some of very significant hidden gems.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chandu Champion is enjoying a successful run in theatres. With amazing word of mouth, the film is winning the hearts of the audience and maintaining a steady hold at the box office.