Salaar team shared a picture of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel post the successful World Television Premiere launch of the film

The dynamic duo of actor Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel are basking in the glow of their latest triumph. The television premiere of their action-packed blockbuster, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, aired on Star Gold on 25th May 2024 at 7:30 pm IST, and the response has been nothing short of spectacular.

Today, taking to social media, makers released an exclusive BTS still of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel post the success of the film’s television debut. Their joyous smiles in the photo perfectly capture the overwhelming love and appreciation the film has received from audiences across the country.

“They can’t stop smiling #Prabhas #PrashantNeel,” read the caption, highlighting the sheer delight and pride of the team behind ‘Salaar’.

https://x.com/salaarthesaga/status/1794586101308694570?s=48&t=Rlw0MKWQgvETaijmSa8sIA

This month, Star Gold brought the highly anticipated world television premiere of ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan. The film, produced by Hombale Films, has quickly emerged as one of the most significant commercial successes in Indian cinema.

Having dominated the box office with an astonishing collection exceeding 700 crores, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has cemented itself as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Its success transcends borders, resonating powerfully with international audiences and making significant inroads in overseas markets, including Japan.

In the meantime, viewers can relive the action and drama of ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ and join in celebrating the success of a film that has truly captivated hearts worldwide.