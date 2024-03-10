Shabana Azmi heaped praises on Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and said “What a delightful film”

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao is making noises everywhere. The film upon it’s release, became the most loved and reviewed film of the year. While the film made its name on the global stage , it also received praises from every corner. From celebrity to the fans and the audiences every one seems highly praising the film.

With each passing day , the film is setting benchmark and is also receiving praises from the prominent names of the Indian Cinema. Recently, actress Genelia Deshmukh showered the praises on the film

and in an recent exciting update, the veteran actress Shabana Azmi heaped praises on

Kiran Rao directed comedy entertainer.

The veteran actress took to her social media and wrote a post while praising the film, which says,

“What a delightful film # Kiran Rao’s #LaapataaLadies is so well written with authentic atmosphere and lovely performances by the cast with #Ravi Kishen topping them all. The audience was laughing and clapping. Kudos to Kiran Rao. Please go and watch the film Now Such little gems must be patronised by audiences”

The words coming in from Shabana Azmi proves the power of sincere filmmaking and the flawless storytelling and performances from the lead cast and direction by Kiran Rao which is touching every hearts.

The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factor attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation’s women.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma