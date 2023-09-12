Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan enjoying a thunderous run at the box office! Garners a whopping numbers - garners an astounding 574.89 Cr. Gross Worldwide and 319.08 Cr. Net India in just 5 days!

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action-packed entertainer, Jawan, has been breaking records since its release. The movie has been packed with thrilling action and drama, captivating the hearts of audiences all over. It started with a magnanimous arrival on its first day, and has only been gaining momentum since then. With phenomenal advance bookings, the movie has already engraved its name in the record books, and has created history at the box office with its release. As it stands on its 5th day, the movie’s numbers continue to soar, with a total of 319.08 Cr. Pan India in just 5 days.

Yesterday, the movie Jawan earned 30.50 crore rupees in the Hindi market and 2.42 crore rupees in Tamil and Telugu markets, bringing its total collection to 32.92 crore rupees. This performance has surpassed Pathaan’s record of 25.50 crore rupees on Monday, which was previously held by SRK. Jawan continues to dominate the box office with its strong hold and high collection figures even after the massive weekend. The movie is now earning over 100 crore rupees per day at the global box office!

After five days, Jawan’s movie has earned a total of 319.08 Cr. in India, with 282.58 Cr. from Hindi and 36.50 Cr. from other languages.

”Jawan’ is a movie produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.