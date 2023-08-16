ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, "Jawan," is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, "Zinda Banda," has everyone dancing with joy, while "Chaleya" immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 19:37:01
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans 843333

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan,” is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, “Zinda Banda,” has everyone dancing with joy, while “Chaleya” immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance. For loyal SRK fans, “Jawan” is more than just a film; it’s a celebration. Their adoration for the superstar knows no bounds, as evidenced by the stunning wall art that now adorns the front of Mannat. This artwork beautifully showcases the various shades of “Jawan,” igniting a frenzy among fans.

Recently, the romantic track from Jawan titled Challeya was unveiled by the makers, where Shah Rukh can be seen showing off his sizzling chemistry with co-star Nayanthara. The duo danced to the Anirudh musical sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and bowled over their fans with their dance moves.

Another song from the film Zinda Banda has Shah Rukh dancing to the peppy beats by Anirudh. The song also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani dancing alongside Shah Rukh and became a big hit on social media.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy 842997
Sunfeast announces Shah Rukh Khan the King of Fantasy as the new Brand Ambassador for Dark Fantasy
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanathara’s ‘Chaleya’ captivates with a show of an unforgettable love story, watch 842774
Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanathara’s ‘Chaleya’ captivates with a show of an unforgettable love story, watch
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara 842646
Chaleya Teaser: SRK paints fairy tale romance with Nayanthara
Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to troll’s disappointment with ‘Zinda Banda’ wins internet 842186
Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to troll’s disappointment with ‘Zinda Banda’ wins internet
Watch Atlee guide SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy. 842206
Watch Atlee guide SRK into infusing the song with a cool south swag as King Khan goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy.
AskSRK! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Vijay Sethupathi’s character and how Jawan has a strong take on women empowerment 842187
AskSRK! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Vijay Sethupathi’s character and how Jawan has a strong take on women empowerment
Latest Stories
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here 843286
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey 843193
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates ‘Independence Day’ in New Jersey
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty's Independence Day Celebration 843139
Sneak Peek Into Ritabhari Chakraborty And Mimi Chakraborty’s Independence Day Celebration
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 843358
A Glittery Musical Mehfil Night Hosted By Star Plus, Graced By The Cast Of Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement 843353
Here are five traditional picks from Karan Singh Chhabra’s wardrobe to enrich your festive fashion statement
Read Latest News