Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan wall art created in front of Mannat by talented artist Kanak Nanda ignited frenzy among fans

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Jawan,” is reaching new heights. From the captivating prevue to the mesmerizing soundtrack, audiences are being treated to a multitude of emotions. The first song, “Zinda Banda,” has everyone dancing with joy, while “Chaleya” immerses them in a whirlwind of love and romance. For loyal SRK fans, “Jawan” is more than just a film; it’s a celebration. Their adoration for the superstar knows no bounds, as evidenced by the stunning wall art that now adorns the front of Mannat. This artwork beautifully showcases the various shades of “Jawan,” igniting a frenzy among fans.

Recently, the romantic track from Jawan titled Challeya was unveiled by the makers, where Shah Rukh can be seen showing off his sizzling chemistry with co-star Nayanthara. The duo danced to the Anirudh musical sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and bowled over their fans with their dance moves.

Exquisite #Jawan artworks adorn the surroundings of Mannat, offering fans a delightful space for celebration 🔥❤️#ShahRukhKhan #Nayanthara #Chaleya pic.twitter.com/wlA5YyrbZw — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) August 15, 2023

Another song from the film Zinda Banda has Shah Rukh dancing to the peppy beats by Anirudh. The song also features Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani dancing alongside Shah Rukh and became a big hit on social media.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.