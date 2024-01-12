Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya all set to dominate the party scene

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire in this groovy track – Laal Peeli Akhiyaan from their next – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Marking Shahid’s triumphant return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

As the teaser dropped, the anticipation among fans, especially the girls, reached its peak. Now that the full song is here, it has not just met but exceeded their expectations, blowing their minds with its infectious energy and visuals.

This dance number is undoubtedly set to claim the top spot at parties, becoming the go-to track for every celebration.

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha’s magic brings the song to life, complementing the vibrant beats by Tanishk Bagchi, known for multiple chartbusters. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating, “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid’s infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song… can’t wait to see people groove to this one!”

Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film’s production – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman

Utekar.

The trailer arrives on 18th January

Experience the biggest romantic entertainer of the year, leading to Valentine’s, slated to release on 9th February 2024.