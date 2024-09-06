Shahid Kapoor’s Wraps Deva, Gets Emotional on Set, Shares Warm Hugs

Shahid Kapoor has taken to social media to announce the completion of his highly anticipated film Deva, which he describes as a “monster” of a project. In the caption, Kapoor shared his excitement and exhaustion after wrapping up the shoot, revealing that the film will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Kapoor’s Instagram post, which has already garnered significant attention from fans and media alike, reads, “When DEVA did the dhante daan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling. This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit ITS A FILM WRAP ON THIS MONSTER OF A FILM THAT TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME. I can’t wait to share it with you all on 14th FEBRUARY.”

The actor’s fervent post reflects the immense dedication and energy he invested in the film, hinting at a project that promises to be both intense and thrilling. The mention of “DEVA” and “dhante daan” suggests a strong thematic or character-driven element in the film, which fans are eagerly trying to decode.

As the film’s release approaches, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how the film unfolds and whether it lives up to the high expectations set by his enthusiastic wrap-up message.