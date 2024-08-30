Some warning would’ve been nice’ – netizens react to Kartik Aaryan’s latest magazine cover showcasing his washboard abs!

The magazine cover captures the Champion of Bollywood in a stunning avatar, exuding confidence and style. His perfectly toned physique, accentuated by the sleek styling and impeccable photography, has garnered massive attention, making this one of his most talked-about magazine covers to date.

As soon as the cover dropped, social media erupted with admiration, and netizens couldn’t stop raving about Kartik’s look. Fans flooded the comments section with praises, with one fan exclaiming, “The song choice + his body body + BW filler,” perfectly summing up the allure of the cover. Another fan added, “Kartik being Kartik, his duty is making all girls faint,” highlighting the actor’s undeniable charm.

The compliments kept pouring in, with fans drooling over his finely sculpted body. “Drooling over that oh so fine body very respectfully,” one admirer commented, while another simply stated, “Heyy handsome,” capturing the collective sentiment of millions.

Kartik’s hot appearance has also sparked playful reactions, with one fan quipping, “Hotter than the summer sun,” and another humorously noting, “Some warning would have been nice,” acknowledging the overwhelming effect of Kartik’s stunning looks.

Kartik’s rising status on the magazine cover not only highlights him as a talented actor, but also a style icon who effortlessly blends fitness and fashion.