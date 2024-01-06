SRK truly a Global Icon! Rakes in a a Record-Breaking $117 Million dollars at the Global Box Office in 2023 making him the only Indian actor to do so in a single year With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki!

In 2023, SRK achieved a hat trick at the box office. Pathaan grossed 1,050.30 Cr., Jawan grossed 1,148.32 Cr. worldwide, and now Dunki has surpassed 400 Cr., continuing SRK’s streak of delivering blockbusters in a single year. Together, these three films earned an impressive 117 million dollars at the global box office in 2023. This is a remarkable accomplishment that no other Indian superstar has ever attained in a single year across traditional international markets, which excludes China.

Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance in 2023 with the release of the blockbuster movies Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki showcases why he is hailed as the ultimate global superstar. His success has always broken and created more records, setting new benchmarks for the industry at large not only in India but on a worldwide scale.

Infact all 3 Films of SRK are currently running in theaters all at once, putting this massive stardom on full display and fans are estatic!

SRK kicked off the year with a bang, making a splash in the spy universe with Pathaan and redefining action and thrill with Jawan. Then came Dunki, which brought an immensely heartwarming story to the screen. Despite being a non-action film, Dunki has garnered significant popularity and box office success. The film serves as a fitting testament to Rajkumar Hirani’s emotionally rich cinema.

It made history as Dunki was featured at Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe, on Christmas evening, making it the first Bollywood Hindi film to be showcased there. Additionally, the peppy and lovable song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie was showcased in front of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris. Dunki has truly captured the hearts of fans across the globe!