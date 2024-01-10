SRK’s 2 blockbuster Jawan and Pathaan are among the 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023!

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan set his rule in Bollywood with his movies Jawan, Pathaan, and Dunki. After a hiatus of 4 years, he made a comeback as a superstar and proved his dominance at the box office worldwide. His movies topped several charts and now, they have made their place in the top 10 most searched movies on Google in 2023.

It’s noteworthy that Shah Rukh Khan, with his movies Jawan and Pathaan, leads the list of the most searched movies on Google in 2023. What’s impressive is that he is the only superstar who has two films in the list, both of which were released in the same year.

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved a remarkable feat by delivering three blockbuster films in a single year – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These movies have set an example of success and earned a huge collection at the box office. The actor has also set a new record by drawing over 8 crore moviegoers throughout the year, with Jawan contributing 3.93 crore, Pathaan 3.20 crore, and Dunki over 1 crore so far. This makes him the first ever Hindi film actor to achieve this milestone. The year began on a high note with Pathaan, which grossed 524 crore nett (Hindi) and 545 crore nett (all languages) in India, and a whopping 1055 crore worldwide, including a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas. Jawan, released in June, became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, earning a whopping 643 crore nett collection in India across all languages. The Hindi version alone contributed 580 crore, another record for Hindi cinema. Finally, Dunki collected 410 crore worldwide in just 13 days and is projected to reach 460 crore or more by the end of its run.