“Stardom pushes you to do better” – says global star Ram Charan

In a recent interaction, global star Ram Charan opened up about stardom as he reflects on its impact on his work and his approach to the international success.

“Stardom pushes you to do better work every day. It’s my driving force. Sometimes, it’s a burden, but very quickly, I turn it around and make it my strength,” Ram Charan shared, shedding light on the duality of fame that often acts as both motivation and challenge.

Speaking of the global success of RRR, he expressed, “It has been fantastic, but it’s a beautiful responsibility. And once you taste that, you want to recreate that again and again. And it is so difficult to do that.” The actor acknowledged the profound impact of achieving success on a global scale and the inherent challenge of maintaining that standard.

Addressing his journey as part of a film family, Ram Charan shared insights into the pressure associated with such lineage, sharing, “The pressure was always there. But I was ignorant about all the stress around me. People would have seen it, but I’d never felt it. I thought it was my journey. Being ignorant was my greatest plus point.”

Ram Charan’s revelations provide a glimpse into the mindset of a global star navigating the complexities of fame, success, and the unique challenges that come with being part of a renowned film family.

For further details and a more in-depth look into Ram Charan’s catch the full interview and get to know more about our global star.