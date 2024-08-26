“Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story”, says Director Amar Kaushik

Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most beloved actresses in Indian cinema, has once again made headlines with her powerful performance in ‘Stree 2’. Renowned for her versatility and charm, Shraddha has ignited considerable excitement with the highly-anticipated sequel. ‘Stree 2’ has soared to the top of the box office charts, maintaining its lead for two consecutive weeks and raking in over Rs. 560 crore. This impressive performance marks the actress as the first female lead to deliver such a substantial opening with ‘Stree 2’, setting a new precedent for female-centric films.

While the spotlight is firmly on Shraddha Kapoor’s compelling portrayal of the titular character, director Amar Kaushik recently shared his perspective on the film’s thematic core. In a recent interview, the director highlighted the film’s deeper message, stating, “Stree 2 doesn’t want to protest, it wants to feed your critical thinking. Stree is surrounded by men, but it is her story.”

Although the film is an entertaining journey filled with humor and light-hearted moments, it also carries a significant social message intended to provoke thought and encourage introspection among viewers. While audiences enjoy the laughter and fun, the underlying themes prompt a deeper examination of societal issues. Throughout the film, Shraddha Kapoor has demonstrated exceptional diligence and commitment in her portrayal of Stree, enhancing the film’s entertainment value but also effectively communicating its core message.

As ‘Stree 2’ continues to garner attention and acclaim, it reaffirms Shraddha Kapoor’s status as a leading actress in the industry. The film’s success signals a growing recognition of stories centered on women, competing robustly with the traditionally male-led films. Shraddha Kapoor’s achievement with ‘Stree 2’ not only highlights her exceptional talent but also marks a significant moment in the broader narrative of Indian cinema, where female-centric stories are gaining their well-deserved spotlight.