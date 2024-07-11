Thangalaan Trailer: Top 5 Scenes from the trailer that will give you goosebumps

The much anticipated trailer of ‘Thangalaan,’ featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, was unveiled yesterday, sparking a flurry of excitement across social media. Directed by the esteemed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, this historical action drama promises to transport audiences into an entirely new realm. The trailer not only showcases the South Indian film industry’s prowess but also reflects its knack for creating resonant content that captivates viewers. Following the success of ‘Kalki,’ ‘Thangalaan’ appears set to push boundaries and redefine cinematic experiences once again.

With the release of the trailer, it’s time to delve into the mysterious and mystical world of Thangalaan. Here are five scenes from the trailer that are truly goosebumps-worthy:

1. Snake Scene

The scene where a snake unexpectedly emerges on screen and bites someone’s throat is incredibly intense. It vividly depicts the ongoing conflict and everyone’s deep involvement in it.

2. Aarathi’s Scream

Aarathi’s sudden scream on the screen is thrilling. The intensity of the scene is palpable.

3. Chiyaan Vikram aka Thangalaan Hailing

Fully drenched in a silver-coated color, Vikram as Thangalaan is seen shouting ‘Ho Ha’ in the trailer. The crowd shouting in the background adds to the intensity.

4. Thangalaan Introducing Aarathi

The battles and fights take a backseat when Thangalaan reveals that all this has been orchestrated by Aarathi. The background music and Aarathi roaring truly give you goosebumps.

5. Avatar of Chiyaan Vikram aka Thangalaan

Watching Chiyaan Vikram as Thangalaan, with his face covered in ashes as he roars, is mesmerizing. The superstar has undergone a truly unrecognizable transformation.

Thangalaan is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.