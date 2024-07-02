The baap of all collaborations; OG Punjabi Mundas Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla’s party anthem of the year ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Bad Newz is out now!

Finally paying heed to the internet’s request, the makers get Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla together for this absolute groovy track! ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’ makes its debut for the world to see. This track features the best of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Karan Aujla in a full-on electrifying party anthem.

‘Tauba Tauba’ marks Karan Aujla’s spectacular entry in Bollywood, bringing his signature style and energy to the big screen. Known for his powerful lyrics and chart-topping hits, Aujla’s collaboration with Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is a musical extravaganza that fans have eagerly awaited. Vicky Kaushal also dons an avatar, never-seen-before. His effortless dance coupled with exuded swag is just a treat to watch for the audiences!

The trailer for Bad Newz that was released earlier also made quite the noise with people unanimously agreeing on and calling it the ultimate entertainer infused with high-concept comedy.

With his swift moves in Tauba Tauba’s infectious beats, the song is definitely going to echo in all party clubs and otherwise. Song out on Saregama YouTube channel and audio streaming apps!

Presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, a Leo Media Collective production, Bad Newz lands in theatres on July 19th, 2024!