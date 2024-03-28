Movies | Releases

The biggest ticket booking poster for 'Crew' was unveiled by Kriti Sanon in Indore, in the presence of 50 trainee air hostesses, and excitement for the movie continues to soar!

The highly anticipated film ‘Crew’ is set to release in theaters tomorrow, and audiences are buzzing with excitement to see this year’s commercial family entertainer. The entire nation is eagerly looking forward to watching the movie and catching a glimpse of the lead actresses – Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. In the midst of all this excitement, Kriti Sanon recently visited Indore to promote the film.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be appearing together in the film ‘Crew’ as air hostesses for the first time. Kriti Sanon recently promoted the film in Indore with a theme that matches the movie’s subject. During the promotional event, the actress interacted with around 50 air hostesses who were in the middle of their training session. Additionally, she unveiled the biggest ticket booking poster and shared some exciting details related to the film with the fans and audience.

With the advance booking for the film being opened in nationwide cinemas, the audience’s enthusiasm is growing to watch the year’s most amusing and enjoyable ride on the big screen.

Get ready to experience a unique cinematic journey with “Crew.” Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated movie from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29th, 2024.