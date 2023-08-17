The fourth single 'Sabr E Dil Toote' from Kushi has arrived to set the right tone for your emotions! Out Now!

The much-awaited romantic drama of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fronted Kushi has been making noises across the country for its superhit songs like, ‘Tu Meri Roja’, ‘Aradhya’, and ‘Kushi The Title Song’ and mind-blowing trailer, that garnered immense love from the audiences. Ahead of this, the makers organized a grand musical event for the film on the special occasion of Independence Day which was a big hit, and adding another magic to its feather the makers have now released the fourth single “Sabr E Dil Toote”.

As the music of Kushi has been proven a winner already, this latest released song “Sabr E Dil Toote” is another promising track in the album which is absolutely heart-touching. Featuring desirable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu the song tickles the emotional strings of the heart with its melody this time with pain.

The makers shared a beautiful poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exuding the charm of their chemistry. They further jotted down the caption –

The song is beautifully sung by Vishal Mishra and Gayatri Asokan with the lyrics being penned by Raqueeb Alam. The music is being weaved by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.