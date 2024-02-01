The love for the nation is above all! ‘Mitti’ song from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is Out Now!

Siddharth Anand’s latest movie “Fighter” was released on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, and it was a true celebration of patriotism. The movie is filled with high-octane action and showcases the love for the nation in every scene. One particular song from the movie, “Mitti,” pays homage to the bravery of our air warriors and instills a strong sense of patriotism in the listeners.

The song ‘Mitti’ from the movie ‘Fighter’ has been released. The song has a patriotic theme in its lyrics and tune, and it has the potential to touch the hearts of its listeners and evoke a feeling of love for our country. The true essence of this song lies in putting the nation above all relationships.

The makers released the ‘Mitti’ song and shared it on their social media. They further jotted down the caption –

“Har Rishte Se Pehle, Watan Ko Rakhne Wale…🇮🇳

Mitti Song Out Now”

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is a cinematic masterpiece directed by Siddharth Anand. With its heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, Fighter promises an unparalleled cinematic experience and is now showing in theaters.