The makers of Kanguva unveiled the ruthless and powerful first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran, on his birthday!

The highly anticipated movie, Kanguva, featuring Suriya in the lead role, has released a thrilling promo teaser on the occasion of the star’s birthday. The teaser has raised the bar of excitement among the fans. To keep the excitement levels high, the makers have now revealed the first look of Bobby Deol as the formidable antagonist, Udhiran.

The makers have released the first look of Bobby Deol as the powerful villain Udhiran on the occasion of his birthday. The raw and rustic appearance of the character is quite impressive and promises to add a lot of excitement to the film. As the makers shared the poster, they further jotted down the caption,

“Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable🗡️

Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir✨

#Kanguva 🦅 #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol”

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja holds a prominent stature in the world of the South Indian film industry for churning out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’.

The upcoming Indian film ‘Kanguva’ promises to offer a unique visual experience to the audience with its raw and rustic setting. The movie will focus on human emotions, powerful performances, and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale. The team behind the film is working diligently, and the project is progressing at a brisk pace. Suriya has recently completed his part of the shoot, and the entire team is excited about the way the film is shaping up.

The upcoming movie titled “Suriya” stars Suriya and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is directed by Siva, who has directed many blockbuster hits in his career. The supporting cast of the movie is yet to be revealed. The cinematography of the film is done by Vetri Palanisamy, and the music is composed by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Audio Green has partnered with leading distribution companies to release a highly anticipated film on a global scale in early 2024. The team will soon provide updates that will add to the excitement for fans of the film’s star, Suriya. Stay tuned for more interesting facts about this upcoming release.