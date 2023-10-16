Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe

The highly anticipated and much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has finally released today and in no time took over the heads of the masses. The long wait of the audience finally ended as Salman Khan returned in his power-packed and audience favorite Spy avatar, Tiger. As the OG of the YRF’s Spy universe, Tiger came back, how can we expect fans to stay calm.

As the trailer dropped, the netizens took over social media and started to express their excitement after watching Salman Khan back as the OG father of the spy universe. While praising Salman Khan’s looks and action, the Netizens declared the film a blockbuster. So here is what the Netizens have to say –

Bhaijaan ne lagaayi hai aag! 🔥 Tiger zinda bhi and Khoon-khaar bhi. Apne desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagaane ko tayyaar, aa raha hai Tiger dobaara. #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3TrailerOct16 #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif — @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) October 16, 2023

The Flag bearer of Spy Universe #SalmanKhan is back to carry the entire weight of Spyverse and correct the errors of War & Pathaan. Make way for #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/22bvlCMOGJ — S🍸 (@SrishtyHere) October 11, 2023

one of best trailers I have ever seen in recent times, tiger 3 is going to be one of best theatrical experience for action lovers. The OG father of spy universe tiger is coming for the hunt ! #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 All Time Blockbuster written all over it. #Tiger3Trailer… pic.twitter.com/h4d4Gzl7ba — Arnav Shukla. (@Akshay_Brigade) October 16, 2023

As the trailer of Tiger 3 has finally been released, it has further piqued the ever-rising excitement for the release of the film. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will be released on 12 November 2023.

This Scene will turn Theatres into Stadium this Diwali, Oh Man 🔥 The Cinematography and the Golour Grading, PERFECT is the Word! #Tiger3Trailer!@BeingSalmanKhan | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/84ehnpTTBC — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 16, 2023

#Tiger3Trailer has Extraordinary Action scenes but what works for me is a Family emotions❤️🤌 #KatrinaKaif This is a perfect blend of MASS & EMOTIONS, #Tiger3 will get appreciation from both mass & family audiences. #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/2ssP1UOcz2 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 16, 2023

Take of all my money, all of my time , all of my excitement and all of my patience. WANT TO SCREAM OUT LOUD WHEN HE WALKs IN, This particular sequence gonna be rage during Diwali , the walk of TIGER is simply Undisputedly – Unmatchable💥#Tiger3Trailer #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/63w0xxYorV — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) October 16, 2023

Ohh Bhai bhai bhaiii. Completely feel blown away. Totally numb! Fck 1000cr bc 2000cr loading #SalmanKhan Blocbuster #Tiger3Trailer 🔥 The Baap of Bollywood is back and how 🔥💥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/dDA4ebdCjB — Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ ☬ (@SalmaniacNav) October 16, 2023

I am sure these scenes will make everyone emotional in the theatre,

Because no one else can do emotional scenes so well like #SalmanKhan'#Tiger3#Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/5XhJwEzi4P — 𝒜𝓂𝓊 (@Peaceoflife__) October 16, 2023

Can't get over the Trailer Man. Literally The Best we have Got 💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/m55Q4PdeaA — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) October 16, 2023

This Frame Is Enough To Create And Break Each & Every Records TIGER TIGER TIGER #Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/yHAOxWE0ii — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) October 16, 2023

If this is the entry scene of TIGER, just imagine the mass hysteria it's going to spark! 🥵🔥🔥 @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #Tiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/PdQ4j09Gkx — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) October 16, 2023

#SalmanKhan is all set to give YRF his first 600cr films with #Tiger3 🔥 BLOCKBUSTER #Tiger3Trailer 💥💥 #TigerKaMessage is clear, “JAB TAK TIGER MARA NAHI, TAB TAK TIGER HARA NAHI” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥🔥🐯#Tiger3TrailerReview — A Box Office TYPHOON is arriving… pic.twitter.com/iHrv0XSl8y — 𝑺𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒑𝒖𝒕 (@BeingSumit007) October 16, 2023

#Tiger3Trailer: Clear Indications of ALL TIME BLOCK BUSTER. Mega Star #SalmanKhan Back To Form 🔥🔥 Best wishes To Team #Tiger3 & Salmanics on behalf of Rebel Star #Prabhas fans 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/7XpIneYWFT — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) October 16, 2023

BEST TRAILER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA, This #Tiger3Trailer Guarantees that No Record will go Unbroken! 1000- 1500 CRORE hogya yahi pe! I mean Just Look at that Scale, The Presentation of Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan, I am Falling short of Words to Describe it! #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/V1dowlL0hw — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 16, 2023