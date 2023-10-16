Movies | Releases

Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe

The highly anticipated and much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has finally released today and in no time took over the heads of the masses.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Oct,2023 20:04:45
The highly anticipated and much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has finally released today and in no time took over the heads of the masses. The long wait of the audience finally ended as Salman Khan returned in his power-packed and audience favorite Spy avatar, Tiger. As the OG of the YRF’s Spy universe, Tiger came back, how can we expect fans to stay calm.

As the trailer dropped, the netizens took over social media and started to express their excitement after watching Salman Khan back as the OG father of the spy universe. While praising Salman Khan’s looks and action, the Netizens declared the film a blockbuster. So here is what the Netizens have to say –

As the trailer of Tiger 3 has finally been released, it has further piqued the ever-rising excitement for the release of the film. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Tiger 3 will be released on 12 November 2023.

 

