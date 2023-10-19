Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon take over Ahmedabad and celebrate Navratri in full Ganapath style

Movies | Releases

Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is all set to make a grand release worldwide tomorrow, October 20th. The much-awaited film stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon and is generating excitement across the nation. The young superstars are doing everything they can to promote the film, including visiting a garba pandal in Ahmedabad City. At the event, fans and audiences were thrilled to see their favorite stars in person.

During their visit to the garba pandal in Ahmedabad, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon looked stunning in traditional attire. Tiger Shroff was wearing a Kurta Payjama, while Kriti Sanon chose a traditional saree for the event. The fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, and the excitement reached new heights. During the event, the duo discussed their upcoming film, Ganapath, interacted with the fans, and even took a selfie together.

The excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming film is exceptionally high among fans and audiences alike. They are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite pair on the big screen and are excited to see them perform some thrilling action sequences. The trailer and songs of the movie have received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled to release worldwide tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

