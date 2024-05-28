Tridev Pandey, Kartik’s trainer praises Kartik Aaryan for his determination in Chandu Champion, says “His consistency and fiery determination have turned him from Chandu into a true Champion, both in reel life and real life!”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion is the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The biographical sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan brings a never before seen avatar of the heartthrob for which the actor had undergone tremendous physical and emotional change.

Kartik has set goals when it comes to dedication and being true to his craft always and now here is this video that is making the rounds that showcases the actor undergoing an intense prep session for the much awaited Chandu Champion

Taking to Instagram Kartik’s trainer who has trained him for this biographical sports drama fondly appreciated the actor and his consistency towards transforming his body to perfectly portray the role of a Paralympic gold medalist. The actor has not only undergone physical change but emotionally too had to immensely prepare himself to step into the shoes of a sportsman and seek a complete understanding of the sports world.

Tridev Pandey, Kartik’s trainer wrote,” We all love watching a good film, but I had the unique opportunity to see the hard work that goes into playing a role of this caliber.Kartik Aaryan Bhai put in his best to transform for the part, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. His consistency and fiery determination have turned him from Chandu into a true Champion, both in reel life and real life.Can’t wait for you all to watch this on screen and feel the goosebumps I did behind the scenes. 💪.”

The video will literally give you goosebumps and prove how the actor has turned into a champion in reel as well as real life and is a major motivational force for his fans.

As ‘Chandu Champion’ gears up for its June 14, 2024 release, the buzz around the film continues to grow. With its compelling storyline, entertaining performances, and now an electrifying first song, ‘Chandu Champion’ is poised to make a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.