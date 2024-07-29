“Truly you deserve national award” Says a fan while praising Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion!

Kartik Aaryan truly captured hearts with his outstanding performance in Chandu Champion. Portraying the role of Murlikant Petkar, he brought the character to life, showcasing a remarkable transformation through his dedication and hard work. The actor’s performance is truly deserving of a National Award. This is evident as a fan praised the film and Kartik’s performance, calling him a worthy National Award winner.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and reposted a fans post in which he shared a poster of Chandu Champion and jotted down the caption –

“A movie that really deserves lots of love and @kartikaaryan you are the most finest actor ever seen recreating the legendar biopic. truly you deserve national award Immense pleasure and the tears I can’t stop”

To this, Kartik replied – “🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Moreover, Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is very impressed with Kartik Aaryan’s performance in Chandu Champion. In an interview, he was seen saying Kartik should be awarded a National Award for his performance. He added, “He should get all the awards for this including the National award.”

While Kartik, who has just tasted success with Chandu Champion, has a string of big releases lined up. It all starts with the Diwali release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and then there’s news that he will move on to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.