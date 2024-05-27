Video of the day: K-pop Star Aoora shakes a leg to Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion song ‘Satyanaas’

Chandu Champion fever is engulfing the nation and it rightfully deserves that. The Kabir Khan directorial starring Kartik Aaryan is one of the most touted films of the year. Hitting theatres on 14th June, netizens are looking forward to this film. The makers have recently dropped the first track from the movie Satyanaas which received an enormous response from the audiences and people are literally grooving on the track.

Now adding the videshi twist K pop star Aoora shakes a leg to this gripping track and shares the video online and he wrote,” I m already missing India 🇮🇳🥹😍

Who is missing me ?

In Korea 🇰🇷grooving with #satyanaas

#aoora

#kartikaaryan #chanduchampion.”

Replying back to the Korean pop star Kartik Aaryan replied,” Padosi Nigode #Satyanaas 😂😂 too good.”

The film is taking over the global audience and that is such a happy moment. We are loving this fun banter between Kartik and Aoora and the nation is looking forward to the release of the movie and our calendars are already marked.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.