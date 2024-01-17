Vijay Deverakonda encourages people to play sports – organises biggest men’s volleyball tournament in Telugu states!

In a bid to promote sports and foster love for the same, Vijay Devarakonda has always encouraged people and his fans, especially sports enthusiasts to come out and play sports of their choice. Taking his passion for sports to the next level, the heartthrob of the nation is currently making waves with his volleyball team, the Hyderabad Black Hawks (HBH). The actor is creating a buzz off-screen by organizing the biggest men’s volleyball tournament in the Telugu states.

Scheduled to take place from January 19 to February 11, 2024, this monumental event is not just about fierce competition but also about nurturing talent and encouraging aspiring players to embrace the spirit of the game. The tournament aims to engage audiences, particularly fans, across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, creating an electric atmosphere of sportsmanship and unity.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2CpIynyM8k/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

What sets this tournament apart is the golden opportunity it offers to the players. The standout player of the tournament will be granted the incredible chance to train with the HBH, Vijay’s own volleyball team.

The grand finale of the tournament will be held in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. As the heart of Telugu cinema beats in Hyderabad, it is only fitting that the city hosts the culminating event of this grand volleyball extravaganza.

Known not only for his acting prowess but also for his philanthropic endeavours, Vijay has consistently showcased deep commitment to his fans and the community. In the past, during the release of ‘Khushi’, the actor generously donated Rs 1 lakh to 100 families, showcasing his dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Vijay is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Family Star’ opposite Mrunal Thakur.