Vijay Varma on a roll; Gears up for the 4th release of the year with ‘Jaane Jaan’!

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Aug,2023 16:49:31
Vijay Varma, a talented actor, has been on a successful streak after his notable roles in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2, and Kaalkoot. He is now preparing for his fourth release of the year, Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Referred to as the ‘Versatile Varma,’ he has made a name for himself this year with his outstanding performances and international appearances. He has been recognized with awards such as the ‘Best Performance – Male’ at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne for his role in Dahaad.

A popular OTT platform has recently released a sneak peek of an upcoming film. The preview features Vijay Varma, who will be starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Alhawaat. In his role for Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma looks quite different from his previous work this year. There is a lot of excitement and anticipation for this project, as the first look of Vijay Varma in Jaane Jaan has generated a lot of buzz.

Check it out: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwWz9Ekqn2t/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Vijay Varma has won hearts with his versatile acting skills, portraying a range of characters from a nefarious serial killer in Dahaad to a naive police officer in Kalkoot and a gray character in Lust Stories 2, all within a year. In addition to Jaane Jaan, he will also appear in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3.

