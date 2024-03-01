“We used to take our tea and sit on the road”, said Aamir Khan while reminiscing old days ahead of the release of Laapataa Ladies!

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is gearing up for its release and the audience’s excitement is palpable. The film has been receiving a lot of love from the masses. Now as the film is just a day away from its release, Aamir Khan who is a producer of the film was seen reminiscing the old days while talking about his past releases.

At the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan was seen sharing his experience when his film releases on the big screens. He said, “Me and my friends often used to spend time together. What used to happen was, when our movies came too close to release and we couldn’t sleep.”

“So, we used to sit together and talk, we used to take our tea and sit on the road, look at the cars. We literally used to come on the road before the release. Sometimes we used to think that this scene is wrong, we should cut that scene but now we can’t do anything, the film is gone. Then one would say, that, No that scene is very nice and that another scene is nice as well and the song is superb. And then we should suddenly start getting confident. And then our breathing used to change. And then we should say it’s a hit. So, It’s a hit to It’s a flop’s pendulum is going in my head. So let’s hope it does well. And thank you once again, guys. Thank you so much.” He added further.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.