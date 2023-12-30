With the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, Tiger Baby proves how they have a massive range of content

This year, Tiger Baby helmed by celebrated filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has left an indelible mark with their remarkable roster spanning four distinct genres in 2023. From societal drama to nostalgic feel-good content, crime thriller, and teenage coming-of-age drama, Tiger Baby has demonstrated unparalleled versatility and storytelling prowess.

With each project, Tiger Baby continues to push boundaries, offering audiences a rich tapestry of narratives that entertain, engage, and provoke thought. Here’s taking a look at everything the content studio had to offer in 2023:

*1. Made In Heaven Season 2 – Societal Drama:*

Tiger Baby’s much-anticipated return with the second season of “Made In Heaven” proved to be a ground-breaking exploration of societal norms and the complex interplay of relationships. Tackling pertinent issues with finesse, the series delves into the lives of wedding planners navigating the intricate web of Indian weddings while unravelling the layers of societal expectations, norms, and prejudices.

*2. The Archies – Nostalgic Feel-Good Content:*

In a departure from their usual fare, Tiger Baby embarked on a nostalgic journey with “The Archies,” offering a refreshing dose of feel-good content that resonated with audiences across generations. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Archie Comics, the series reimagined the beloved characters in a contemporary setting, striking a perfect balance between nostalgia and modernity.

*3. Dahaad – Crime Thriller:*

Tiger Baby’s venture into the crime thriller genre reached new heights with “Dahaad.” This intense and gripping series, woven with intricate plotlines and well-defined characters, kept audiences on the edge of their seats. “Dahaad” showcased the production house’s ability to craft compelling narratives that transcend traditional storytelling boundaries. With its dark undertones, suspenseful twists, and stellar performances, the crime thriller not only captivated the audience but also solidified Tiger Baby’s position as a powerhouse in the realm of gripping and edgy content.

*4. Kho Gaye Hum Kaha – Teenage Coming-of-Age Drama:*

In “Kho Gaye Hum Kaha,” Tiger Baby dives into the complexities of adolescence, portraying the tumultuous journey of self-discovery and identity formation in the age of social media. This poignant coming-of-age drama hopes to strike a chord with the younger audience, addressing universal themes of friendship, love, and self-acceptance. With a talented young cast and a narrative that resonates with authenticity, Tiger Baby showcases its ability to navigate the nuances of modern-day teenage experiences