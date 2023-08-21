ADVERTISEMENT
BVLGARI's timeless collections blend with the bold narratives of Made In Heaven season 2

The bold personas of Made In Heaven season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin perfectly mirror the essence of BVLGARI's new creations. The iconic SERPENTI series embodies their journey of metamorphosis and self-renewal, while the OCTO FINISSIMO collection reflects their fearless self-expression and empowerment

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Aug,2023 14:32:11
When it comes to visual media, fashion plays a vital role in enabling each character to construct, sculpt and express their identities in a way that supports the narrated story. Prime Video’s Made In Heaven created a close association with accessorizing and clothing, but in a way that seamlessly suited the characters’ personalities. Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin’s stunning appearances in the show resonate with BVLGARI’s collections, symbolizing empowerment and self-expression. BVLGARI unveils a mesmerizing narrative of love, empowerment, and transformation through its iconic SERPENTI and OCTO FINISSIMO collections. These collections symbolize the fusion of enduring love, personal strength, and unwavering togetherness. The bold personas of Made In Heaven season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin perfectly mirror the essence of BVLGARI’s new creations. The iconic SERPENTI series embodies their journey of metamorphosis and self-renewal, while the OCTO FINISSIMO collection reflects their fearless self-expression and empowerment.

The collaboration of BVLGARI and Made In Heaven season 2 creates a synergy that celebrates individuality and empowerment, echoing the brand’s philosophy. BVLGARI continues to create timeless pieces that encapsulate the ever-evolving nature of relationships and personal narratives, showcasing the enduring beauty of love and self-discovery.

Made In Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

