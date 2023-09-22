"With the trailer of our film launched by Salman Khan, a lot of people will watch it", says Gippy Grewal as Salman Khan launched the trailer of Maujaan Hi Maujaan

Salman Khan is one of the megastars of Indian cinema who has always been secure and has always gone out of his way to promote the films of other fellow actors. Time and again, Salman has always seen pushing new and promising talents to the platform and has promoted them. A recent example of this was witnessed when Salman Khan attended the trailer launch of the upcoming Punjabi film “Maujaan Hi Maujaan,” starring Gippy Grewal. The superstar unveiled the trailer for the comedy entertainer starring Gippy Grewal at a grand event held in Mumbai. With Salman’s name attached to any film, a massively loyal fanbase and a large chunk of audiences watch the content with his name added to it. Commenting on the extensive fan base of Salman Khan, Gippy Grewal commented on the same.

Talking to a leading portal, Gippy Grewal expressed his thanfulness to Salman Khan for launching the trailer and said, “The trailer of our film Maujaan Hi Maujaan was launched by Salman Khan, so now because of him a lot of people will watch our trailer. So when the content is right then it has to be promoted through the right person, then the reach of that film gets better.”

The Megastar was welcomed in a grand way during the trailer launch event and with the “dhol beats”. The Superstar was seen in a green shirt and golden jeans at the event.

Meanwhile Salman Khan is all set to entertain the fans and the audiences with his mega budget action thriller Tiger 3 releasing this Diwali 2023.