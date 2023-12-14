Yami Gautam’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga tops Netflix’s most-watched Indian content in films globally!

Netflix released its latest viewing statistics on Tuesday, revealing that Yami Gautam’s movie “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga,” which was released earlier this year, topped the list of the most-watched Indian content in films. Yami, who is known for her diverse range of acting skills, has always impressed audiences with her exceptional performances, whether on OTT or in theatre.

Yami’s recent films – OMG 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga – have topped the charts on both theatrical and OTT lists on IMDb. Over the past few years, Yami has delivered some of the most beloved performances, winning the hearts of millions. In 2023 alone, she gave three back-to-back hits on different platforms. OMG 2 was a theatrical release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga was released on Netflix, and Lost was released on Disney+ Hotstar. All three films were distinct, and Yami’s performances were exceptional.

Yami had a major hit last year with the thriller movie ‘A Thursday’. Her portrayal of a teacher in the movie was highly praised, leaving many people in awe of her acting skills. Yami is known for being careful in her choice of films and scripts, and always gives her best effort to every project she takes on. This is a testament to her dedication and professionalism in the film industry.

On the workfront, Yami is all set to treat her fans in the coming year with a caper comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam apart from which she also has an untitled film.