Alia Bhatt is a famous Bollywood actress known for her stylish fashion sense. She often wears contemporary and traditional outfits perfect for various occasions. Her fashion choices are always on-trend and reflect her youthful and playful personality. In addition, she is known for her versatile acting skills and impeccable fashion sense. Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense is young, trendy, and sophisticated, and she always looks fashionable in whatever she wears. Here is a collection of her white saree; scroll down to see her saree outfits.

Check Out Her White Saree Outfits –

While promoting her film in Kolkata, the actress wore a white custom-made sheer muslin jamdani woven saree by Madhurya Creations. The translucent fabric had woven flowers and was draped over a basic white top with a deep v-neckline. Her hair was pulled back into a neat bun with white flowers. Abhilasha Pret Jewellery’s stunning earrings complemented the actress’ outfit.

The actress then dressed as a maharani in a creamy silk saree from Raw Mango with tiny yellow flowers sprinkled all over. She wore this saree over a similar blouse with a deep neck and silver jhumka earrings, leaving her hair down.

Alia then slipped into an organza silk dress she had found on Punit Balana’s racks. A simple white saree was accessorized with a similarly understated blouse, and the ensemble’s bold Polki earrings from House of Shikha were completed. This time, she wore her hair open and pulled to one side with deep red roses tucked in for a pop of colour. Her gorgeous white saree ensemble was finished with silver and diamond earrings.

Alia Bhatt wore an ivory-white saree with sequin embellishment. This tailored chiffon piece by Rimple and Harpreet, styled by Ami Patel, paid homage to the actress’ on-screen presence. Because of the fringes and Ribbons, the costume had complex embroidery and a scalloped edge with a theatrical flair. The saree was draped over a strappy top fashioned in the same tone and had a backless design. Her blouse, too, had detailed sequin embroidery to complement her glitzy ensemble.

Which Alia Bhatt saree outfit do you like the most? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.