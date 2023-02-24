If you’re a devoted fan of wedding-worthy outfits, we’ll venture a bet that your love affair with these is escalating this wedding season uncontrollably. So while you wear a sleek appearance, keep the compliments coming in like a stream. Here’s something you can do to make those around you feel your heart is fluttering as a wedding guest that never goes out of style.

Consider yourself set with this idea that will keep your “what looks best worries at bay”, men who can’t wait to get into the spirit of ceremonial enjoyment. Of course, we didn’t hesitate to check through this actor’s fashion collections; Vicky Kaushal, consistently makes online users envious of his stylish clothes. So look at this compilation of the moments we refer to as “all things to love” and your fashion advice.

Here Are Vicky Kaushal’s Traditional Looks –

No matter how many times you parade around the room, you’ll always be the best-dressed person there with a color as calming as sky blue. A celebrity fashion stylist, Amandeep Kaur, chose Vicky’s dress from Tisa Studio. The Nehru jacket, which had white floral embroidery, capped off the knee-length kurta with pulled-up sleeves. When adding color to your OOTD, these were paired with a white churidar and accessories like a brown mojari and black sunglasses.

What would a double-tap look be without black? Attend a party in Patialas. The knee-length embroidered kurta can be paired with a coordinating Patiala, as Vicky did, and looks so dapper in an Anita Dongre silk ensemble. Put on sandals that go with your outfit and show off your hotness.

The best of both worlds is neat and clear; you should swear by it. I’ll explain the cheat code to you. Like the Sardar Udham actor, dress up with a short V-neck blue silk kurta and accessorize with a blazer and a dupatta. Winter weddings can, therefore, be as cozy as you like. Add white trousers, polished brown loafers, and sunglasses to complete the look.

A wedding reception night should end with a bang! Remember to reserve your kurta or sherwani for the daytime rituals and wear black clothing to demonstrate how to perform it easily. The actor wore an Amit Aggarwal outfit to a red carpet event. It included a structured jacket with hand-embroidered lacework and metallic accents. He wore this over a spotless white shirt from The Tie Hub, which he also accessorized with a lovely black bow tie from the retailer. The Oxford shoes were in vogue.

Which Vicky Kaushal’s outfit do you like the most? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.