Samantha Ruth Prabhu took her Sunday off to spend with her cute adorable pawbuddy. The actress is an avid social media user and has now taken it to her Instagram handle to share a cosy picture on her Instagram stories where we could spot her all vibed up in the lazy mood of the Sunday afternoon.

In the picture that the actress shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her wearing a beautiful zebra printed home avatar. She completed the look with long wavy hairdo. The actress rounded it off with octagonal shades. The diva completed the look with no makeup. She can be seen lying lazy and cosy with her dear doggo on her queen sized cosy bed. We can see how the two are bonding like best friends over the afternoon.

Check out-

On the work front, Samantha was seen in the movie Pushpa, Family Man that earned her love panIndia. The actress showed up her grandeur as a dancer in the movie Pushpa, where she moved to the song “Oo Antava”. The actress left the entire India snapped off with her fierce dance performance in the song sequence. Her amazing honed acting skills got tested in the series Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

The actress has also managed to earn a huge fan following on her social media handle. All thanks to her engaging posts that she shares on everyday basis. And this above one definitely looks super cute from all the ways.

Are you also super awed with the adorable picture that Samantha shared on her gram? Let us know in the comments below-