Aaradhya Bachchan Learns The Ropes Of Fashion From Mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Check Here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen dazzling in her style and beauty at the recently held Paris Fashion Week. Yes, we saw Aishwarya donning the golden gown which was shimmering bright in its appeal. Her full-length bodycon dress had gold sequin detailing and a transparent cape to go with it. Aishwarya wore golden high-heeled shoes, and diamond rings and earrings. Aishwarya who is the Brand Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, was spotted alongside her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the backstage of the event. Yes, a video on Instagram suggested about it and we take reference from that video for our write-up here.

Aaradhya was seen learning the ropes of fashion from her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when her mother was dressing up backstage. While her mother was getting ready for the ramp, Aaradhya was seen looking around, devotedly observing every minute detail of the fashion sense that made prominence out there. The 11-year-old Aaradhya stood behind her mother, as make-up artists and hairstylists surrounded her to give her mother a dazzling look for the evening. Aaradhya was dressed in an all-black tee and pants.

As we know, Aishwarya stunned one and all with her golden gorgeous look at the event!! And we are sure that Aaradhya would have learned quite a lot about fashion and styling with this hands-on experience on the field that she had with her mother.

Are you eager to know what are the kind of lessons for styling that Aaradhya has mastered in already? Wait on, you will get to know answers in a few years!!