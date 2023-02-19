The wedding day is a special day for every bride. We want to look our best and embrace our ethnicity in an attractive lehenga. Thousands of lehengas are available, but the more options, the more we get confused about choosing one. This is why to help you out, we have brought you two options worn by actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Mrunal Thakur.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a South superstar who has also worked in the Bollywood industry. She has been known for her amazing fashion for years. The diva chose an intricately designed heavy lehenga paired with a matching blouse and chunni. The actress looked breathtaking as she ditched accessories and only opted for a round diamond nose ring with bold makeup and a wet hairstyle. You can also pair this beautiful lehenga with your choice of accessories and makeup.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur is a top actress in Bollywood in the industry through her hard work. She has a minimalistic style that keeps her look elegant. She wore a maroon velvet lehenga with intricately embroidered gold borders and styled it with a plain dupatta. Her look was beautified with heavy neck jewelry and earrings. Loose hairstyle and dewy makeup rounded her look.

Comparing both the lehengas of Aditi Rao Hydari and Mrunal Thakur, it is difficult to choose one, as it depends on different opinions and fashion choices. However, the people more attracted to minimalistic style should go with Mrunal’s lehenga style. In contrast, people who want lavish and shiny weddings can go for Aditi Rao Hydari’s lehenga.

Whose lehenga did you like?

Share your choice with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.