Akshara Singh the talented Bhojpuri artist is all set to enjoy and celebrate Holi. She has a Holi blast in her latest post on Instagram. Dressed in a multi-coloured salwar suit, Akshara looks stunning in this look and post.

She is in a singing mood as always, and is all set to engage her fans in this light ambience. She thanks her fans for showering all the love on her. She writes on social media,

Love you guys ❤️🤗

Well, do you like the expressions of Akshara in this song? Truly, she is an expression queen and shows just that in this video.

You can check the video here.

Too good, Akshara. We also wish you a very Happy and Safe Holi.

