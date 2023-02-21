Akshara Singh the Bhojpuri artist is in a mood to deck up and look brilliant!! Yes, seems like she is dressed for an occasion. Akshara who is otherwise seen in an extremely casual dressing style is enjoying the rich ambience of ethnic dressing here. She is seen wearing a blue long kurta and palazzo which has rich work on it. She has worn matching accessories in blue that give Akshara a royal look.

Akshara looks absolutely brilliant in this fashion and style. She is seen praising her designer and makeup artist.

Truly, Akshara looks gorgeous and we are sure that her fans will be keen on emulating this style of hers, and taking valuable fashion tips from this picture.

Do you want to take a look at Akshara in this style?

So here you go.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is a a fascinating styling decorum to maintain. And Akshara aces in this one!!

