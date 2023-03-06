Akshara Singh the talented Bhojpuri actress is on a high as she is about to travel!! Yes, vacations usually get the individual to his/her best mood. And so is Akshara Singh today, dressed to kill and dressed to travel!! Akshara is all set to travel to Delhi.

Akshara is seen in a pretty look where she is seen welcoming the summer. Usually, come summer, celebrities get an opportunity to engage themselves in cool dressing style.

She is seen wearing a blue crop top and matching it with blue rugged jeans. She has put on a floral printed shrug. A cool glass, her hair put into a high bun, Akshara looks stunning and gorgeous.

Wow!! She looks extremely engaging in this cool look.

