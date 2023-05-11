Alia Bhatt acknowledges the privilege she has as starkid and says ‘I never take my work for granted’

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview has mentioned that she is aware of the privileges however, owing to her privileges, she doesn’t take her work for granted. Here, read below-

The nepotism debate continues to make a stir. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others have always been on the hitlist for the netizens to call out. And amid all the pushing and pulling, Alia Bhatt, the Gangubai actress has now opened up on the issue and acknowledged her privileges, but while that she also asserted that she doesn’t take her work for granted.

Alia Bhatt talks about her privilege

Talking to Harper Baazar Arabia, Alia Bhatt said, “It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is, I empathise. I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than maybe the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams: no dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same, everybody’s desire is the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from. The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 per cent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt is all set to embark on her Hollywood journey with the highly anticipated film, “Heart of Stone,” where she will be sharing the screen with renowned actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. This exciting opportunity marks Alia’s debut in the Hollywood industry, showcasing her talent on an international platform.

In addition to her international venture, Alia has an exciting project lined up in Bollywood as well. She is set to star alongside the charismatic Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” The film promises to be a captivating love story, and fans are eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Alia and Ranveer.